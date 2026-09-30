Himanta sets sights on Silchar clean sweep, says BJP would win 30-35 seats anyway

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 30 sought public support for BJP-led NDA candidates in the upcoming Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections, promising improved connectivity and development in Barak Valley.

Addressing an election meeting in Silchar, Sarma said road, rail and air connectivity to the region was being strengthened and would transform southern Assam.

He highlighted plans for a super-express corridor connecting Silchar to Siliguri via Guwahati, a new railway line bypassing Dima Hasao to ensure uninterrupted train connectivity, and a proposed greenfield airport at Doloo.

"Once connectivity is improved, automatic transformation will happen," Sarma said.

The chief minister said the BJP had already won two SMC seats uncontested and urged voters to support the NDA candidates in the remaining 40 seats.

"BJP would have anyway won 30-35 seats. But I urge your support in ensuring that it is a clean sweep for us," he said.

Sarma also referred to the NDA's performance in the April Assembly elections, saying the alliance had retained power with 102 of Assam's 126 seats. He said his government would work over the next five years with the stated objective of winning all 126 seats in the 2031 Assembly elections.

On civic development, Sarma promised separate state government funds for the SMC to enable it to undertake minor works independently. He also assured residents of better roads, a drinking water project, installation of CCTV cameras and measures to control crime in the corporation area.

"We will fulfil all our promises, and I can assure you of development and good governance," Sarma said.

Polling for the SMC elections will be held from 7.30 am to 4 pm on October 3, while counting of votes is scheduled for October 6.