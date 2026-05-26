Himanta slams Congress as ‘anti-women’ over walkout on Women’s Reservation resolution

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 26 accused the Congress of being “anti-women” after Congress legislators briefly walked out of the Assembly during a discussion on a government resolution supporting 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies.

The resolution, moved by Women and Child Welfare Minister Ajanta Neog on Monday, called for immediate implementation of one-third reservation for women in Parliament and all legislative assemblies after completion of the delimitation process.

Congress and Raijor Dal legislators staged a brief walkout while Sarma was speaking on the resolution, objecting to remarks made against the Congress by BJP MLA Bhuban Pegu during the discussion. However, Congress legislators later returned to the House before the resolution was adopted through a voice vote.

Participating in the discussion, Sarma alleged that the Congress had failed to ensure passage of the women’s reservation legislation despite being in power for several years.

The Chief Minister also claimed that Congress had previously yielded to opposition from alliance partners such as the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal over the issue.

Sarma further alleged that Congress legislators had received directions from the party’s central leadership not to remain present during the adoption of the resolution, a claim not responded to by the Congress in the House.

The Chief Minister said increased representation through delimitation and reservation would strengthen women’s participation and improve representation of indigenous communities in Assam.

Referring to Assam’s social history, Sarma highlighted the contributions of women figures and said women continue to play an important role in the state’s development, including through self-help groups contributing to the economy.

The Assembly later adopted the resolution supporting 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and legislative assemblies by voice vote.