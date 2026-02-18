Himanta spent two hours at my home, treated me like family: Bhupen Borah after joining BJP

Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah has broken his silence on his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), revealing that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally visited his home and spent roughly two hours in a one-on-one conversation before Borah agreed to switch sides.

Borah, who led the Congress in Assam for years before resigning from the party on February 16, said the Chief Minister's approach was warm and personal — and that a key question he raised at the outset was whether his identity and principles would survive a party change.

"My first question to the CM was — the people of Assam know Bhupen Borah, and you also know him, can he remain what he is if he joins your party?" Borah said. The Chief Minister, he added, reassured him that their bond was one of family and friendship, and that things could remain the same way.

Satisfied with Sarma's response, Borah said he told the Chief Minister he was on board. "I then said, alright, I am also with you. Whatever principles you decide, I will agree with them," he said, adding that once he had made up his mind to support the BJP, he did not want to impose terms or drag out negotiations over a seat.

The Chief Minister also suggested that Borah meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his upcoming visit to Assam. Borah said he accepted the suggestion without hesitation.

Borah's entry into the BJP is a significant blow to the already beleaguered Assam Congress, which has been struggling with internal discord and leadership questions.

His defection comes weeks after he publicly threatened to hold a press conference against APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, citing what he described as persistent humiliation within the party.