Himanta stresses swift justice, unveils Rs 52 crore Kamrup Court, eyes AI for legal reform

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday stressed the importance of efficient judicial functioning, stating that swift justice delivery is essential to a healthy democracy.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly built Kamrup District Court Complex in Amingaon, Sarma highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to clear judicial backlogs and enhance the efficacy of the legal system.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. The quicker justice is delivered, the more resilient our democratic framework becomes," said the Chief Minister. He pointed out that while Assam’s conviction rate stood at just 5% in 2021, sustained improvements in case registration, investigation, and trial have helped raise it to 26%. However, he acknowledged that this still falls well short of the national average of 65%.

The CM underlined that prolonged case pendency harms both complainants and the accused. To tackle this, he urged legal professionals and institutions to embrace technology—especially artificial intelligence—to enhance judicial productivity and support quicker resolution of cases.

He announced that the state government is actively recruiting more public prosecutors to strengthen the conviction process. Additionally, he appealed to the Gauhati High Court and the National Judicial Academy to train new legal recruits to support faster disposal of pending cases.



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Referring to recent reforms, Sarma noted a 60% reduction in crime registration over the past four years and the enactment of three new criminal laws, expressing confidence that these will collectively transform the justice delivery mechanism in Assam.

He also revealed that the construction of the new Gauhati High Court building in North Guwahati is expected to begin within a year.

The newly inaugurated Kamrup District Court Complex, built at a cost of ₹52.25 crore, spans 13,303 square metres and houses 14 modern courtrooms. The facility also includes judge and stenographer chambers, administrative offices, a conference hall, and a video conferencing room.

Other key features include a digital library, audio-visual room, office space for Legal Aid Defence Counsel, an e-Seva Kendra, and a special witness room designed to accommodate sensitive testimonies. The complex also includes lock-up facilities for male, female, and third-gender detainees.

The inauguration was attended by Minister of Law & Justice Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Kalyan Rai Surana, along with other dignitaries, including Kamrup District and Sessions Judge Gautam Baruah.