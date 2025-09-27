Himanta: This is Zubeen’s Assam, won't allow chaos like Nepal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 27 issued a stern warning to those attempting to politicise the tragic death of singer Zubeen Garg, saying the state would not tolerate unrest or lawlessness.

Sarma announced that Look Out Notices have been issued against Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East Festival, and Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg’s manager.

In addition, their bank accounts, debit cards, and credit cards have been frozen as part of ongoing investigations. Speaking via Facebook Live, he urged both individuals to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by October 6, cautioning that failure to comply would trigger intensified police action.

“This is Zubeen’s Assam. People want justice for him, and we understand that, but it cannot be sought through violence,” Sarma said. He compared the potential for unrest in Assam with the recent political turmoil in Nepal, which saw weeks of violent protests following government restrictions on social media. “We cannot allow Assam to descend into such instability,” he added.



"After decades of unrest, we have brought a new growth momentum in Assam. From semiconductors to ethanol to new infrastructure, Assam today is steadfast on its goal to become a developed State- DO NOT TRY TO INCITE VIOLENCE AND TURN IT INTO NEPAL. The consequences will be HARSH," CM Sarma wrote on his X handle.



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The Chief Minister framed the situation as a matter of Assam’s cultural identity, invoking historical and cultural icons such as Lachit Borphukan and Bhupen Hazarika. He said the state’s legacy of resilience and pride must be preserved and emphasised that he was ready to make personal sacrifices to maintain law and order.

Sarma also warned against attempts to exploit Zubeen Garg’s death for political gains, noting that some groups were using the tragedy to incite anti-government sentiment. “Any effort to disturb peace under the guise of Zubeen’s name will not be tolerated,” he said.

He reaffirmed that the investigation will proceed through legal channels, urging the public to remain calm and allow authorities to carry out justice.