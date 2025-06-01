Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday warned residents in riverside and low-lying areas to stay alert as heavy rainfall in the state and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh threatens to worsen flooding.

In a post on X, Sarma said, “Assam is already witnessing intense rain in Silchar (42 cm), Karimganj (35 cm), Hailakandi (30 cm) and in nearby areas. People in low-lying and riverbank areas are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories. Stay safe, stay prepared.”

He noted that upstream rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh — 17 cm in Kibitoo, 15 cm in Hayuliang and 10 cm in Kalaktang — could sharply raise river levels across Assam. The state is already grappling with a grim flood situation, with 10 major rivers, including the Brahmaputra and Barak, flowing above the danger mark.

So far, floods and landslides have claimed eight lives. Over 78,000 people across more than 15 districts have been affected. Transport infrastructure has taken a hit, with road traffic, train movement and ferry services disrupted.

The Central Water Commission has issued an orange alert, warning of more rain and rising water levels. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached out to Sarma, offering central assistance and support for ongoing relief efforts.