Himanta visits GMCH to enquire about health of veteran CPI(M) leader Hemen Das

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, August 15, visited Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to enquire about the health of veteran Communist leader Hemen Das, who is undergoing treatment for a fracture.

In a post on X, Sarma said Das was recovering well and wished him a speedy recovery and good health.

“Hemen Da, a lifelong member of the Communist Party, was first elected to the Assam Assembly in 1978,” Sarma said.

The chief minister said that although their political journeys began on different paths, he had always admired Das's commitment to agrarian causes and the welfare of the downtrodden.

Sarma also tagged the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in his post.

Das, a veteran CPI(M) leader, was first elected to the Assam Assembly in 1978. The chief minister's visit comes despite the two leaders' political differences.