Himanta vows to build an inclusive ‘Greater Assam’ on Asom Divas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday pledged to build ‘Bor Asom’ or Greater Assam—an inclusive vision embracing all communities of the state—as part of the Asom Divas celebrations.

Sarma made the remarks while paying tribute to Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom kingdom, who arrived in Assam in 1228 AD and laid the foundation of Ahom rule and its enduring legacy. “As we observe #AsomDivas, we pledge to continue building the Bor Asom as he envisaged — proud, strong, and united,” he said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for extending greetings on the occasion. “Thank you Adarniya @AmitShah ji for your wishes on Asom Divas. Under Adarniya @narendramodi ji’s leadership, the double-engine government has spared no effort to preserve and promote the glorious legacy of Ahoms and Assam on the world stage,” Sarma said.

Shah, in his message, conveyed “warm wishes to our sisters and brothers of Assam on #AsomDivas,” noting that the day honours the Ahom era and strengthens the nation’s commitment to protecting Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

He added that the Modi-led NDA government has ushered in peace and development in the region, transforming Assam into an emerging hub of education and innovation. “May this day strengthen our bond of unity and deepen our connection with our culture. Honouring our past, empowering our future,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also announced that Sui-Ka-Pha University would be renamed Su-Ka-Pha University. “With diverse disciplines, we make another stride towards realising the ‘Bor Asom’ envisioned by Sargawakee Su-Ka-Pha,” he stated.