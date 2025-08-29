Himanta vows to make Assam leading sports hub on National Sports Day

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on August 29, said his government is working towards making Assam one of India’s most preferred sports hubs, highlighting initiatives in player welfare, modern infrastructure, and events like Khel Maharan.

Paying tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, the chief minister wrote on X, “Remembering the legendary Major Dhyan Chand on his jayanti, as we mark NationalSportsDay2025."

He added, "Assam has taken giant strides in the sports sector – player welfare, modern infra, Khel Maharan, et al. We are working towards making Assam one of India's most preferred sports hub."

The birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand is observed as National Sports Day.

Earlier, on August 16, CM Sarma inaugurated two new sports academies at North Guwahati in Kamrup district, giving a boost to the state’s efforts in nurturing young sporting talent.

According to an official statement, the newly opened facilities include a cricket academy established by the Assam Cricket Association and a football academy set up by the Guwahati Town Club.

For these projects, the Assam government has allotted 40 bighas of land at Uttar Fulung under the North Guwahati Revenue Circle.

Both academies will function as residential facilities, providing all necessary amenities for students.