“Himanta will take Assam to new heights”: Shivraj Singh Chouhan after CM’s oath ceremony

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 12 congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term following the BJP-led NDA’s victory in the Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony in Guwahati, Chouhan expressed confidence that Assam would witness rapid development under Sarma’s leadership.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Himanta Biswa Sarma will take the state to new heights of development,” Chouhan said.

Separately, Vishnu Deo Sai also congratulated Sarma and said the BJP-led government had been formed in Assam for the third consecutive term.

“The BJP government has been formed in Assam for the third time. Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state for a second time. I extend my best wishes to him,” Sai said.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Nitin Nabin, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

Along with Sarma, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog also took oath as ministers in the new BJP-led NDA government.

The NDA secured 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, with the BJP winning 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.