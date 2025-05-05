Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official X handle, slamming individuals in India who defend Pakistan or promote favourable narratives about the country, calling such behaviour not idealism but “ignorance at best, hypocrisy at worst — and a betrayal of your own motherland.”

Releasing a hard-hitting message, Sarma accused these individuals of enjoying the freedoms of Indian democracy while glorifying a state that actively suppresses dissent and criminalizes any expression seen as sympathetic to India.

“Talking about peace with India in Pakistan is treated as a crime,” Sarma said, highlighting how voices in Pakistan that acknowledge India’s achievements or speak of dialogue are subjected to surveillance, censorship, arrest, and even enforced disappearance. “Students, activists, journalists — anyone who utters a pro-India word is either jailed, tortured, or simply vanishes.”

Sarma referred to Pakistan’s use of cybercrime laws like PECA to arrest citizens under vague charges such as “anti-state” or “glorifying the enemy,” while peace hashtags and pro-dialogue content are systematically erased from digital platforms by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

To Those in India Who Invest Time in “Aman Ki Asha”



How Pakistan Handles Pro-India Voices:

1.Surveillance & Profiling

– Every post, tweet, or article with pro-India sentiment is tracked by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies, especially the ISI.

– Students, activists, and… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 5, 2025

The chief minister also drew attention to targeted repression of Baloch, Pashtun, and Sindhi activists, many of whom have disappeared for challenging Pakistan’s military narratives or showing any sign of openness toward India.

“In India, people are free to debate, dissent, and even defend Pakistan on national platforms. But across the border, even a poem or a balanced article can land you in jail,” Sarma said.

Taking aim at those in India who, in his view, whitewash Pakistan’s actions, he stated: “Romanticizing Pakistan while enjoying Indian freedom is not noble — it is deeply misguided. You are defending a regime that would never allow the same liberty to its own citizens.”

The comments reflect Sarma’s broader critique of what he sees as a disconnect between Indian free speech and Pakistan’s authoritarian intolerance — a disconnect he believes some in India dangerously overlook.