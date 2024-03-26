Congress leader Rakibul Hussain while addressing a press conference took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and stated that he cannot be moved even if 50 Himantas stood before him.

Responding to Assam CM's statement on Kaziranga rhinos, Rakibul Hussain said that if he remembers the past actions of the Chief Minister then it will invite trouble for the government as well as for Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma had written a letter to me then when Tarun Gogoi was the CM. I will surely disclose the letter one day. He was present there, so was I. He said that If I required any help in this regard (Kaziranga rhino issue). I had even given a press conference. But the very next day I told him to come and meet him and help me in this. And then I told him that I seriously hope that he could help in this issue of rhino poaching in Kaziranga. When I was the state minister then, unfortunately poachers used AK-47 and 57. As per SB's report we found that few extremists were involved in the rhino poaching. And who is well connected with the extremists, entire Assam knows this fact very well. So, I wish to speak on these but not interested now. I request the CM to come forward and engage in some meaningful politics", said Rakibul Hussain.

With respect to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Rakibul Hussain claimed that Assam CM is giving his best and trying all efforts to make Ajmal win. "He must be thinking let the first two phase pass, and then I will put in efforts to make Badruddin Ajmal emerge as winner in the election," claimed Hussain.

"Rakibul Hussain is not that weak. Not even 50 Himantas can stop Rakibul Hussain", concluded the Congress leader.

Also read: Assam: BJP heavyweight candidates Sarbananda Sonowal, Pradan Baruah to file nominations for LS polls today