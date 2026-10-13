Himashree Boro death case: Family names five in police complaint, Andhra team begins probe

The family of 20-year-old Himashree Boro, who was found dead near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh after going missing while travelling by train, has filed a police complaint naming five people as suspected accused in the case. The complaint was submitted at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station on Monday, October 12 as a team of senior Andhra Pradesh police officers arrived to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

The family named Govinda Reddy, Azinur Hussain, Sumitra Deori, Jyoti Choudhury and Abinash in the complaint, alleging that the five were involved in her death. The allegations reflect the family's suspicions and have not yet been established by investigators.

The family appeared before the visiting Andhra Pradesh police team after being summoned to the railway police station. The three senior officers held discussions with railway police personnel regarding the case and recorded the family's statement. The officers assured the family that the investigation would be expedited.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Andhra Pradesh police team is scheduled to visit Himashree's residence on Tuesday to gather further information.

Himashree, a student of Guwahati's B Borooah College, had travelled to Visakhapatnam with a dance troupe from Assam. She went missing on October 6 while returning to Guwahati aboard the Dibrugarh Vivek Express.

She was subsequently found dead near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh. The circumstances leading to her death remain unclear, and investigators are examining the case to establish what happened.

The police investigation is expected to examine the sequence of events surrounding her disappearance and death. No conclusion has been established regarding the cause or circumstances of her death.