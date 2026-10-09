Himashri Boro death: ABSU leads candlelight rallies, silent marches demanding justice

The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) led candlelight vigils and silent marches across Assam on October 9, demanding a fair investigation into the death of Himashri Boro and justice for her family.

In Kokrajhar, several student and social organisations, including the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), the Rabha Students' Union and the Garo Students' Union, joined the protest.

Leaders and members of the organisations paid floral tributes to Himashri Boro's portrait and lit candles at Bodofa Children's Park in Kokrajhar. They subsequently took out a silent march along JD Road, culminating at the Kokrajhar Government Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School playground.

Similar protest programmes were organised in several other districts, including Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Goalpara and Karbi Anglong.

The protesters demanded a thorough investigation into Boro's death, identification of those responsible and strict punishment for anyone found guilty. Memorandums addressed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also submitted through the respective district commissioners.

ABSU president Khauroumdao Wary said the incident should not be treated as an ordinary occurrence and called on the government to ensure a strict and impartial investigation. He also demanded that those found responsible be identified and punished.

Meanwhile, AASU vice-president Nabajyoti Roy expressed concern over the safety of train journeys for people from the Northeast. He urged the government to take railway passenger security more seriously and demanded a proper investigation into Himashri Boro's death to ensure justice for her family.

The protests came amid growing demands from student organisations and civil society groups for accountability and a comprehensive probe into the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death.

