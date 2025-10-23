Hindi-speaking community demands nominated MCLA in BTC; Rs 20,000 aid announced for 120 Chhath puja committees

A delegation of the Akhil Hindi Bhashi Yuva Chhatra Parishad met Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary on October 23 and submitted a memorandum demanding the nomination of an MCLA (Member of Council Legislative Assembly) from the Hindi-speaking community in the BTC region.

The delegation was led by Ramniwas Kumar, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Parishad, and Gopal Prasad, President of the Kokrajhar District Committee. Members from Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa, and Tamulpur district committees were part of the delegation.

During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum to BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, urging that the Hindi-speaking population, which has a significant presence in the BTC area, be given due political representation through a nominated MCLA seat.



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On the occasion, the members also extended their greetings for Chhath Puja to the BTC Chief.

In response, Hagrama Mohilary assured the delegation that their demand for a nominated MCLA from the Hindi-speaking community would be considered positively. He also announced that each of the 120 Chhath Puja committees in the BTC region would receive financial assistance of ₹20,000 as support for the upcoming festival.

The meeting was seen as a positive step towards ensuring representation and inclusion of the Hindi-speaking community within the governance framework of the Bodoland Territorial Council.