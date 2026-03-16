Hindi-speaking residents in Assam urge government to affirm their rights after 150 years

Hindi-speaking families settled in Assam for over 150 years have appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for a clear position on their identity and rights.

The All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad (AABP) central executive committee, led by president Kailash Kumar Gupta, highlighted how thousands arrived from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh during the British era as Girmitiya labourers to build railways and work in tea gardens. "Over generations, these families... entwined their destinies with the soil of Assam," Gupta said.

The group expressed dismay at being branded "outsiders" (Bohiragoto) by some organisations, despite their contributions to the tea industry, trade, education, and social fabric. "For us, Assam is not just a state; it is our Matribhumi (Motherland) and Karmabhumi (Land of Toil)," Gupta stated, noting that many in the current generation have no ties to ancestral villages elsewhere.

Key questions in the appeal include: "Does the government consider people who have lived and been born in Assam... 150 years ago as 'outsiders'?" and "What is the government’s firm stance against discriminatory remarks that wound the self-respect of these permanent residents?"

Gupta also asked if the Hindi-speaking community is seen merely as a "vote bank," or if the government truly supports their dignity. The leaders stressed their respect for Assamese culture, saying "every citizen living in the state has a duty to respect Assamese art, culture and traditions," with the Assamese language holding the highest place of honour. They warned against tarring the whole community for the actions of a few.

With Assembly elections approaching, the group demands a "clear, just, and sensitive" response from Sarma. They argue that protecting Assam's "Jati, Mati, Bheti" (identity, land, and base) should include those who have legally and emotionally integrated over 150 years. "Assam belongs to everyone who considers this land their mother," the appeal concluded.