Hindi to join Assamese, English and Bodo as official language in Assam Assembly: Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Hindi will be introduced as an additional official language of the Assam Legislative Assembly from the Budget session beginning on Monday, joining Assamese, English and Bodo, Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass announced on July 5.

Addressing a press conference, Dass said the decision was taken at the General Purpose Committee meeting held on Saturday. "It was decided that along with Assamese, English and Bodo, Hindi will be introduced henceforth in the Assembly," he said.

He added that the existing official languages would continue to be used in the House. "Since Hindi is the 'Rashtra Bhasha', as a sign of respect for it, we have decided to introduce it in the House," Dass said.

The Speaker also announced that ALA TV, which broadcasts Assembly proceedings, will be renamed Assam Bidhan Sabha TV.

The announcement triggered speculation that Bodo would no longer be used as an official language in the Assembly. However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed the claims, saying no such proposal exists.

In a post on X, Sarma said he had been informed by the Speaker that "there is no proposal to withdraw the use of the Bodo language from the proceedings or any other official business of the Assembly."

He described Bodo as "an inseparable part of Assam's rich cultural heritage and identity", adding that it "carries the history, traditions, and aspirations of the Bodo community and enriches the vibrant diversity that defines our state."

"The Government of Assam is fully committed to preserving and promoting the Bodo language. We will continue to make every possible effort to support its growth and ensure that it continues to flourish for generations to come," the chief minister said.

Bodo is one of the languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and was notified as an Associate Official Language of the Assam Legislative Assembly under the Assam Official Language (Amendment) Act, 2020.