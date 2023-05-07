Assam Chief Minister and BJP firebrand leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 7 claimed that Hindus are never terrorists. Addressing the media at Mangalore BJP Media Centre, Lalbagh in Dakshina Kannada district under Mangalore City North Assembly Constituency, Sarma alleged that the reason for equating Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal was to tell Western media that "Hindus are also terrorists."

Sarma further challenged the argument that Tipu Sultan was a freedom fighter solely because he fought against the British to defend his own kingdom. "What about the 80,000 Kodavas who bravely sacrificed their lives for their homeland and to safeguard our culture and Dharma?" he asked. He also criticized the left for writing a history that does not recognize the sacrifices made by Indian heroes to protect their land and dharma.

The Assam CM also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his speech in Mangaluru, Karnataka. "Rahul Gandhi is giving a guarantee to the people of Karnataka, but who will take the guarantee of Rahul Gandhi?" he asked. He also mentioned how Sonia Gandhi had been fighting alone for the last 20 years to make Rahul Gandhi stand, but once Rahul Gandhi lost, the entire family disappeared from Uttar Pradesh.

Sarma had earlier targeted the Congress during campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka and dubbed its leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar as "family members" of Tipu Sultan. "Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are family members of Tipu Sultan," Sarma said at an election rally in Virajpet assembly of Kodagu district.

"If Siddaramaiah intends to celebrate the Tipu Sultan Jayanti, he should do so in Pakistan," Sarma said. "80,000 people sacrificed their lives. And today, Siddaramaiah is saying that they will celebrate Tipu Sultan Jayanti. If you want to celebrate Tipu Sultan Jayanti go and celebrate it in Pakistan and Bangladesh. But you don't have any right to do it in India," he added.