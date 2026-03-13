‘Historic injustice’ towards tea garden workers being corrected with land pattas: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 said the granting of land rights to tea garden workers marks the end of a “historic injustice” faced by the community for decades, while accusing the Indian National Congress of neglecting them during its years in power.

Addressing a rally in Assam, Modi launched the distribution of land pattas to 28,241 tea garden families. The Prime Minister ceremonially handed over pattas to three beneficiaries, marking the beginning of the process.

“We have given land pattas to them, and I must congratulate the Assam government for ending a historic injustice towards the tea garden workers,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about his personal connection with the tea community, saying the move was a way of repaying a long-standing debt.

“Actually, I am repaying my debt by giving land pattas to all tea garden workers. I have reached this position by selling tea, which were produced and sent by you. I have your blessings,” he said.

Targeting the Congress, Modi alleged that the party had ignored the welfare of tea garden workers during its tenure.

He also claimed that Assam’s development over the last decade was emerging as a model for the Northeast and influencing political sentiment in neighbouring West Bengal, where Assembly elections are expected in April.

Speaking on agriculture, Modi said the government had protected farmers from global disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic and international conflicts.

“We have insulated our farmers from global incidents like COVID-19 and wars. We have spent Rs 12 lakh crore as fertiliser subsidies to give relief to the farmer brothers,” he said.

Without elaborating, the Prime Minister also accused the Congress of spreading misinformation “even amid the West Asia war situation”.

Comparing farm support measures, Modi said the Congress government had provided Rs 6.5 lakh crore as Minimum Support Price payments in the decade before 2014, while the National Democratic Alliance government had given Rs 20 lakh crore over the past ten years.

“The NDA government is known for empathy and good governance. We believe in development for all sections of society,” he added.