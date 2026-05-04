“Historic mandate”: Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia thanks voters as BJP leads in Assam and Bengal

With the BJP registering strong leads in both Assam and West Bengal during the ongoing counting of votes, Dilip Saikia termed the trends a “historic mandate” and thanked the people for their support towards the BJP leadership.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Saikia said the early trends reflected the public’s trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“I thank the people of Assam and Bengal. This is a historic mandate. I thank them for the trust they have shown towards PM Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Saikia said.

The BJP-led NDA has maintained a commanding lead in Assam, moving steadily towards a third consecutive term in power, while the saffron party has also made major gains in West Bengal during the counting process.