Historic Parbati Mela draws lakhs of devotees at Assam's Boko

The centuries-old Parbati Mela at the revered Parbati Hill in Boko witnessed an overwhelming turnout of lakhs of devotees on the occasion of Chot-Bohag Sankranti and Goru Bihu. Celebrated with deep spiritual fervour, the annual festival transformed the historic hilltop shrine into a vibrant centre of faith and tradition.

From the early hours of the day, pilgrims thronged the Parbati Temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Parbati. The atmosphere resonated with devotional chants and prayers as devotees undertook the climb through lush green pathways leading to the shrine, situated nearly 1,500 feet above sea level. Surrounded by verdant forests, the hill offered a picturesque and spiritually uplifting setting for the celebrations.

Organisers noted that the mela has become a symbol of cultural unity, attracting visitors from across Assam and neighbouring regions. According to popular belief, devotees who offer prayers at the shrine are blessed with the fulfilment of their desires—childless couples seek progeny, while young people pray for success in their personal and professional pursuits. This enduring faith continues to inspire thousands to participate in the annual pilgrimage.

Local youths and families formed a significant portion of the gathering, reflecting the generational continuity of the tradition. Beyond its religious significance, the festival also holds immense social and cultural importance, bringing together people from diverse communities in a shared expression of devotion and harmony.

Organisers emphasised the need for greater government attention towards the preservation and development of Parbati Hill. They highlighted that with improved infrastructure, better accessibility, and conservation efforts, the shrine has the potential to emerge as a major pilgrimage and tourism destination in Assam, further enriching the cultural heritage of Boko and the South Kamrup region.

The Parbati Mela thus remains not only a spiritual congregation but also a living testimony to Assam’s historical and cultural legacy, where faith, tradition, and community spirit converge.