The Karbi peace accord was inked in Assam with the blessings of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are responsible for the positive growth in Assam and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTR). Assam and the BTR are moving at a quick speed.

“The Karbi peace accord was signed in Assam with the approval of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are responsible for the positive growth in Assam and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTR). Assam and the BTR are moving at a dramatic rate”, Chief Minister stated.

Taking to his twitter handle Sarma wrote, “the BTR Accord signed under the guidance of Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji has brought peace & stability to the region. Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji & Hon'ble HM's guidance and leadership inspire us to work dedicatedly for the development of Assam”.