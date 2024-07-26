The Charaideo Moidams, a unique 700-year-old mound-burial system of the Ahom Dynasty from Assam, have been officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as of July 26. This makes them the 43rd property from India to be included in the prestigious index. Home Minister Amit Shah took to the microblogging platform X to express his pride in this historic achievement:

"It is a proud moment for India as the Moidams—the mound-burial system of the Ahom Dynasty—are included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites."

Shah elaborated on the significance of the Moidams, stating:

"The royal burial mounds at Charaideo in Assam bear the memories of the kings and queens of the Ahom Dynasty. The dynasty is known for vanquishing the vast Mughal army several times. This inscription will bring global prominence to the history of Assam."

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also addressed the media at a press conference held at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, announcing the acceptance of India's nomination by the World Heritage Committee.

“This is a day of great pride for us. We expect tourism and sites around the moidams to be given a great boost,” Shekhawat said. “Our multi-diverse culture will be exhibited once again.”

The Moidams, located in Charaideo, Assam, are an Ahom-era burial system and the resting place of Ahom kings. India had submitted the dossier proposing their inclusion in UNESCO’s World Heritage List three years ago, and the successful inscription highlights the rich cultural heritage of the Ahom Dynasty.