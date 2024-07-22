The Hmar community from Barak Valley has formally submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking justice for the alleged custodial deaths of three Hmar youths—Lalbiekkung Hmar, Joshua Hmar and Lallungawi Hmar. The memorandum was presented through the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in Lakhipur, Cachar.

The three individuals were detained by Assam Police on July 16, 2024, at Kabuganj-Anjur Road, Cachar District. The Cachar Superintendent of Police later reported that they died in a cross-fire on July 17, 2024, during a militant encounter at Bhuban Hills. The police stated that the youths were part of the operation, wearing helmets and Kevlar jackets for protection.

However, the memorandum raises serious concerns about the circumstances of their deaths, accusing the police of failing to adhere to safety protocols. It highlights footage showing the youths were unarmed and cooperating peacefully during their arrest, contradicting the police’s claims of them being involved in the militant attack.

The Hmar community's demands include:

- Appointment of an external IGP-rank officer to investigate the case impartially.

- Arrest and prosecution of those involved, as depicted in the circulated videos.

- Rs 1 crore to each family of the deceased.

- Conducting post-mortems by doctors from Mizoram to ensure transparency.