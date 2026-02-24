Holi cheer for Assam govt employees, salaries to be credited on February 27

Spreading festive cheer ahead of Holi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 24 announced that the salaries of State Government employees, originally scheduled for the first week of March, will be credited in advance on February 27.

Calling it a gesture of appreciation for the dedicated service of government employees, the Chief Minister said the early disbursal is aimed at ensuring financial convenience for staff members ahead of the celebrations.

The decision is expected to benefit thousands of employees across various departments of the Assam Government.