‘Holistic development, protection of rights’ focus in Assam polls: UPPL’s Pramod Boro

United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro, on March 18, underlined the party’s focus on development, rights protection and socio-economic upliftment of communities in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters, Boro said the party “has always been committed to the overall development of the region” and will continue to prioritise “holistic development, protection of rights, and socio-economic upliftment of the 26 communities of the BTC region”.

He also confirmed that UPPL will contest 15 constituencies in the upcoming polls, describing the decision as aligned with public sentiment. “In the upcoming Assembly elections, the UPPL will field candidates in a total of 15 constituencies. I will contest the elections following the party’s directive and the aspirations of the people,” he said.

Boro will contest from the 43 No. Tamulpur (ST) constituency. The party has already released its first list of candidates for the election scheduled on April 9.

According to an official notification issued by UPPL general secretary (administration) Raju Kumar Narzary, Aninda Basumatary has been fielded from Gossaigaon, while Narzary will contest from Dotma (ST). Lawrence Islary will represent the party from Kokrajhar (ST).

The list also includes Nerswn Boro from Bhergaon, Dipen Boro from Udalguri (ST), and Kamalsingh Narzary from Bijni. The party said the candidates were approved by its central working committee following recommendations from the core committee for the ensuing Assembly elections.

Boro, recently elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, is expected to lead the party’s campaign in the BTC region.

The Election Commission of India has scheduled polling in Assam for April 9, with counting of votes set for May 4.