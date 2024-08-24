Hollonghabi Tea Estate in Digboi's Tingrai, under the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha Margherita branch, has become the first tea estate in the state to declare a bonus for its employees ahead of the Durga Puja festival.

Following the decision, an agreement was signed between the management of the Hollonghabi Tea Estate, its workers and representatives of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha garden unit.

Hari Nanda Gorh, Secretary of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha Margherita branch, stated that Assam tea estates provide a bonus to employees, with the first installment of 20 per cent given before Durga Puja and the remaining 8 per cent paid in March of the following year. He noted that Hollonghabi Tea Estate has become the first tea estate in Assam to declare a bonus for its employees.

Ranjit Kumar Baruah, proprietor of Hollonghabi Tea Estate, said, "Every year we provide a bonus to employees on time. This year, Hollonghabi Tea Estate has become the first tea estate in Assam to declare its bonus for our hardworking employees, and we are very happy and satisfied."