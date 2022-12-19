Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika in his first response to the ongoing eviction drive at Nagaon’s Batadrava Than stated that no suspected person will be allowed to stay at the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Sankardeva.

Responding to a statement made by Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi with respect to the eviction drive being carried out at Nagaon’s Batadrava Than, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika slammed Gogoi saying that wherever there is an encroachment, Gogoi extends his support to the suspected encroachers.

“Humanity or sympathy does not work in case of illegal encroachers or else Guwahati too would have been encroached upon by illegal encroachers”, added Pijush Hazarika.

Earlier, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi while speaking to the media had stated that the government is carrying out eviction drive in selective places. “The government is carrying out eviction in selective place based on religion. They think by evicting minorities they will get the support of the majority community”.

It needs mention here that the Nagaon administration carried out an eviction drive in 1200 bighas (nearly 397 acres) of land on December 19.

The Nagaon district administration's eviction drive has been going on since morning in Batadrava. The eviction drive will be carried out in large areas like Hai Dubi, Jamai Basti, Shanti Jan Bazar etc.

A large number of administration personnel and a large contingent of police have been deployed. Till now, peaceful eviction drives are underway. According to reports, the eviction will take place on approximately 1,200 bighas of land in various villages within the Dhing revenue circle.

The administration has publicly announced the eviction drive and has asked the residents to leave the area after collecting their belongings.

Also read : Assam: Security deployed as eviction drive begins at Nagaon's Batadrava