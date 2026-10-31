A Home Guard jawan died after an Eco vehicle allegedly hit him while he was on duty along the National Highway at Dharamtul in Morigaon district.

The deceased has been identified as Jitu Moni Kalita. He was reportedly performing duty when the accident occurred.

Kalita was rushed to Morigaon Civil Hospital in critical condition. However, doctors later declared him dead.

Further details about the accident are awaited.