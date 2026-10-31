Home Guard jawan killed after eco vehicle hits him while on duty in Assam's Dharamtul
An Eco vehicle allegedly hit Home Guard jawan Jitu Moni Kalita during highway duty in Dharamtul. He was taken to Morigaon Civil Hospital in critical condition but was declared dead.
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Story highlights
- Jitu Moni Kalita was identified as the deceased Home Guard jawan
- He was rushed to Morigaon Civil Hospital in critical condition
- Doctors at the hospital later declared Kalita dead following the accident
A Home Guard jawan died after an Eco vehicle allegedly hit him while he was on duty along the National Highway at Dharamtul in Morigaon district.
The deceased has been identified as Jitu Moni Kalita. He was reportedly performing duty when the accident occurred.
Kalita was rushed to Morigaon Civil Hospital in critical condition. However, doctors later declared him dead.
Further details about the accident are awaited.
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