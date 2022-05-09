Assam: On the first anniversary of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam. The Union Home Minister will inaugurate the new Cardiology and Neurology superspecialty hospital at GMCH.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, landed in Guwahati late Sunday for a three-day visit to Assam, where he will attend the first anniversary celebrations of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led administration and travel to the India-Bangladesh border. Sarma and other senior state BJP leaders met Shah at the Guwahati airport shortly after midnight.

He will also lay the foundation for CENWOSTO-II (Central Workshop and Stores) for the Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) in Kelenchi, Tamulpur district, and participate in the groundbreaking ceremony.