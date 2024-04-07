Home Minister Amit Shah is now set to visit Assam on April 9. During his visit, he will campaign in the districts of Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Dibrugarh as part of the election campaign.

Earlier, The proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Assam scheduled for April 7 and 8 was cancelled, as per sources.

As the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, political activities are intensifying across the nation. Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Assam on April 17. Modi is expected to address a rally in Nalbari in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, as announced by Minister Mallabaruah.

Earlier plans for Shah's visit included addressing election rallies in Hojai, Lakhimpur, and Gohpur. However, these arrangements have been scrapped in favor of the revised schedule on April 9.