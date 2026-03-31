Home voting begins in Baksa for Assam Assembly elections 2026

The home voting facility has commenced in Baksa district for the forthcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026, enabling senior citizens and persons with disabilities to cast their votes from home.

The process began on March 30 and covers voters under 41 No. Manas Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) and 42 No. Baksa (ST) LAC.

In 41 No. Manas LAC, a total of 145 voters are availing the facility, including 121 senior citizens aged 85 and above and 24 persons with disabilities. Meanwhile, in 42 No. Baksa (ST) LAC, 206 voters are participating, comprising 102 senior citizens and 104 persons with disabilities.

Overall, 351 voters across the district are taking part in the home voting process.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the facility is available to voters aged 85 years and above, as well as persons with benchmark disabilities of 40 per cent or more, allowing them to vote through postal ballot while ensuring accessibility and inclusivity in the electoral process.