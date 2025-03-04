A gruesome gang rape incident has sent shockwaves across Gauripur's Alamganj area in Dhubri, where a young woman is now battling for her life in critical condition.

The crime took place after the victim was allegedly lured over the phone and subjected to brutal sexual assault.

According to the victim's father, she had visited her brother’s house in Baghmara, Gauripur, to attend a family gathering when a man named Rezaul Haque called her on the phone and convinced her to meet him.

It is alleged that Rezaul, along with his accomplices, had pre-planned the assault. The perpetrators reportedly raped her on the roadside before physically assaulting her with sharp objects, leaving her in an unconscious and bloodied state.



Also Read: Betelnut bonanza troubles Assam police with over 60,000 kgs unclaimed in Cachar

Local residents of Alamganj Part-I discovered the victim and immediately informed her family. She was rushed to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, where she is currently receiving critical medical care.

The accused have been identified as Rezaul Haque, Azizur Haque, Ashikur Rahman, Ayyub Ali, Serajul Haque, Osman Ali, Shohidur Rahman, and Ali Hussain.

The victim’s family has already lodged an FIR at the Gauripur police station, prompting law enforcement authorities to launch a preliminary investigation into the case.

The heinous incident has triggered outrage among locals, demanding swift justice for the victim.

Police officials have assured that necessary legal action will be taken against the accused. Further investigation is underway.