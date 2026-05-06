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Hospital employee arrested for alleged attempt to sexually assault nurse in Assam's Rupahihat

Hospital employee arrested for alleged attempt to sexually assault nurse in Assam's Rupahihat

A fourth-grade employee of Kawoimari FRU Hospital in Rupahihat has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a nurse while she was on duty, police said.

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Hospital employee arrested for alleged attempt to sexually assault nurse in Assam's Rupahihat
Story highlights
  • The incident allegedly took place inside a hospital room on Friday night
  • The nurse said she was performing duties when the accused approached
  • Police registered a case after the victim filed a complaint

A fourth-grade employee of Kawoimari FRU Hospital in Rupahihat has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a nurse while she was on duty, police said.

The accused, identified as Nur Mohammad, allegedly attempted to force himself on the nurse inside a room at the hospital on Friday night, May 1, while she was performing her duties, according to the complaint filed by the victim.

Following the incident, the nurse lodged a complaint at Rupahihat Police, after which police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

Edited By: priyanka saharia
Published On: May 06, 2026
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