Hospital employee arrested for alleged attempt to sexually assault nurse in Assam's Rupahihat
A fourth-grade employee of Kawoimari FRU Hospital in Rupahihat has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a nurse while she was on duty, police said.
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Story highlights
- The incident allegedly took place inside a hospital room on Friday night
- The nurse said she was performing duties when the accused approached
- Police registered a case after the victim filed a complaint
A fourth-grade employee of Kawoimari FRU Hospital in Rupahihat has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a nurse while she was on duty, police said.
The accused, identified as Nur Mohammad, allegedly attempted to force himself on the nurse inside a room at the hospital on Friday night, May 1, while she was performing her duties, according to the complaint filed by the victim.
Following the incident, the nurse lodged a complaint at Rupahihat Police, after which police registered a case and arrested the accused.
Further investigation is underway.
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