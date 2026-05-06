Hospital employee arrested for alleged attempt to sexually assault nurse in Assam's Rupahihat

A fourth-grade employee of Kawoimari FRU Hospital in Rupahihat has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a nurse while she was on duty, police said.

The accused, identified as Nur Mohammad, allegedly attempted to force himself on the nurse inside a room at the hospital on Friday night, May 1, while she was performing her duties, according to the complaint filed by the victim.

Following the incident, the nurse lodged a complaint at Rupahihat Police, after which police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Further investigation is underway.