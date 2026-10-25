Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on October 25 condemned the alleged assault on a Bihu troupe in Assam’s Sribhumi district, calling the incident an attack on the state’s cultural heritage and asserting that hostility towards its artists would not be tolerated.

“Bihu is the lifeline that binds the greater Assamese society. Any assault on our artists and hostility towards our heritage is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Sonowal said in a post on X, expressing concern over the incident.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condemned the alleged attack and directed the state police chief to take immediate action against those responsible.

“The news of an attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi is deeply disturbing and unfortunate. Bihu is the soul of Assam, our pride and our identity. We will never tolerate any insult to our culture and heritage,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The incident reportedly took place during a Durga Puja event organised by Hindustan Club in Sribhumi on October 24, when a group of people allegedly objected to Assamese songs being played in the Barak Valley.

According to the initial report, the group confronted the performers, claiming that Assamese songs should not be played in the region, before allegedly assaulting members of the troupe. All the performers reportedly sustained serious injuries.

The attackers also allegedly damaged traditional Bihu musical instruments, while some instruments were reportedly taken away. A gold chain belonging to one of the young performers was also allegedly stolen.

The troupe had been invited to perform at the Durga Puja programme organised by the club. The alleged assault has raised concerns over the safety of cultural performers at public events in the region.

The incident has prompted calls for a thorough investigation and legal action against those involved.

Further details are awaited from the police and other authorities.