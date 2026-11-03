Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting case in Assam, has been arrested again by Sivasagar Police in connection with a separate case registered in 2024. Gogoi was formally taken into custody from Guwahati Central Jail on Tuesday, November 3 where he is currently lodged in connection with the shooting incident.

According to reports, the case dates back to 2024, when an FIR was registered at Sivasagar Police Station. A team of Sivasagar Police subsequently reached Guwahati Central Jail and formally arrested Gogoi in connection with the case.

Gogoi is currently in judicial custody over the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn, an incident that claimed five lives and left another person injured. The shooting case remains under investigation.

His fresh arrest in the 2024 case adds another legal proceeding to the cases involving Gogoi, who continues to face investigation in connection with the fatal Hotel Bilas Inn shooting.