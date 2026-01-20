Housefull in hours: Vande Bharat sleeper tickets for Kamakhya–Howrah route sold out

The inaugural commercial run of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train (Train No. 27576) between Kamakhya (KYQ) and Howrah (HWH) has met with an extraordinary response, with all tickets sold out within hours of opening on PRS and other booking platforms.

The rapid sell-out underscores passengers’ enthusiasm to experience the speed, comfort, and modern amenities of the premium semi-high-speed service inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 17th January 2026.

The train is scheduled to commence its maiden commercial journey from Kamakhya on 22nd January and from Howrah on 23rd January 2026.

Ticket bookings opened on 19th January at 08:00 hours, and in less than 24 hours, every class was fully booked, reflecting the overwhelming public anticipation for this modern overnight travel experience.

The Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to significantly boost connectivity between the Northeast and Eastern India, offering passengers faster travel, enhanced comfort, and world-class amenities.

The record sell-out also signals strong public trust in the Northeast Frontier Railway’s initiatives to introduce modern, safe, and premium rail services, marking a new milestone in the region’s transportation landscape.