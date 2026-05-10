How a 14-day campaign turned Pradyut Bordoloi into Dispur MLA

Pradyut Bordoloi quit Congress after five decades, joined the BJP weeks before polling day, contested a constituency he had never stood in — and won Dispur by a margin that most lifelong residents of the seat have never managed.

Pradyut Bordoloi, on March 18, 2026, was inducted into the BJP at a ceremony in New Delhi, flanked by party leaders. Two days later, he resigned from the Lok Sabha. On March 21— two days before the deadline for filing nominations — he landed in Guwahati for the first time as a BJP man. The election was on April 9. That left him, by his own count, roughly thirteen days to campaign in the largest Assembly constituency in Guwahati, in a seat he had never contested before.

He won by 49,667 votes.

Bordoloi polled 1,03,337 votes. His Congress opponent, Mira Borthakur Goswami — the president of the Assam Mahila Congress — received 53,670. The result was not merely a personal victory; it was a statement about the structural advantages that even a fortnight of BJP campaign machinery can deliver over a full-tenure Congress organisation.

Bordoloi's is not a story without weight. He is a two-term Lok Sabha member from Nagaon, a four-term MLA from Margherita between 1998 and 2016, and a former minister in the Tarun Gogoi government who held, at different points, the Home portfolio. He spent more than five decades in Congress. Yet by the time he resigned, he described himself as having been made to feel 'persona non grata' — sidelined after supporting Shashi Tharoor's candidature in the 2022 party presidential election, and overlooked during candidate selection for the very state election he had been chairing the manifesto committee for.

His exit was a shock to Congress. It cost the party one of its three sitting Lok Sabha MPs from Assam at a time when it could least afford it. His son Prateek, who had been expected to contest from Margherita on a Congress ticket, withdrew from the race after his father's switch, a collateral political casualty that the family appeared to accept as unavoidable.

The BJP's decision to field Bordoloi from Dispur, a general constituency in Kamrup Metro, instead of the incumbent Atul Bora, who had held the seat for five consecutive terms, was not without internal friction. Bordoloi acknowledged as much. There was 'heartburn and grievances', he said, within the party. He was sympathetic to it.

What he leaned on instead was the BJP's ground network, an infrastructure of booth-level workers, local coordinators, and party machinery that he contrasted sharply with what he had experienced in Congress. 'The Congress does not have a strong ground-level workforce,' he said after the result. The BJP's 'well-oiled machinery', in his phrase, compensated for whatever name recognition he lacked in an unfamiliar constituency.

Dispur, as an Assembly seat, covers the area around the state capital, includes substantial middle-class and government-employee populations, and carries symbolic weight as the seat closest to the nerve centre of Assam's administration. Winning it by nearly 50,000 votes after fewer than two weeks of visible campaigning is a result that few political careers could match even under comfortable conditions.

Bordoloi joined without preconditions, he said. He now holds a seat in the Assam Legislative Assembly that he had never sought before and won with the time that most candidates spend choosing their campaign posters.