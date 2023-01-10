The Jio True 5G services were launched in Guwahati by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. In the event that took place on January 10, Jio introduced its True 5G Powered Wi-Fi services in the Kamakhya Temple complex.

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was given a demonstration by Jio regarding the advantages of True 5G. Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass.

Through the development of Smart Healthcare Solutions like Tele Radiology, Connected Ambulance, and Clinic in a bag, 5G can provide high-quality healthcare to rural and distant places. The lives of the people in Assam will undergo radical change as a result of these advantages.

How to Activate Jio 5G on Android phone:



1. Go to your phone's settings.

2. Find “Mobile network” option there. Tap on it.

3. If your phone is running two SIMs, choose Jio SIM and then tap on 'Preferred network type' option.

4. Here, select 5G and you are done.

How to Activate Jio 5G on iPhone:



1. Head to the Settings section

2. Then select “Mobile Data”

3. Next select “Voice and Data”

4. And then select “5G AUTO” as well as “5G Standalone On”.

How to Activate Airtel 5G on Android Phones:

1. Open the Settings page and move to “Wi-Fi and Network”.

2. After that, open the “SIM and Network” settings.

3. Next, you will find the “Preferred network type” option here. Open it and choose “5G/4G/3G/2G” or you can simply choose “5G”.

4. Wait for some time, and the Airtel 5G network should be activated on your Android phone.

How to Activate Airtel 5G on iPhone:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone and move to “Mobile Data”.

2. Next, navigate to “Mobile Data Options” and tap on “Voice and Data”.

3. Here, tap on “5G Auto” as this will enable the 5G network.

4. Now, wait for some time or restart your iPhone.

Also read: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh launches 5G Network in state