A few days ago, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Hojai to take stock of the flood-related work undertaken by the district officials. During the visit, CM Sarma met a specially-abled girl and interacted with her.

In an emotional conversation that ensued between the two, the girl expressed her concerns about how she has not received the Orunodoi Scheme benefits introduced by the state government meant for the specially-abled.

The video of the two engaged in the conversation went viral too, and the Chief Minister directed the officials to look into the matter at the earliest.

Days after the conversation, yet another conversation is now going viral wherein the specially-abled girl from Hojai has received a new phone along with a cheque of Rs 1000 as per the Orunodoi scheme.

Extremely happy to receive the phone and the cheque, the girl thanked the Chief Minister and said, ‘’Mama, I received the phone and the cheque as well. How are you, Mama?’’ At this CM Himanta Biswa Sarma replies, ‘’I am good and hope you have received the phone. Don’t worry, your name has been registered under the

Orunodoi scheme and has sent a Rs 1000 cheque, the amount that will be deposited in your bank account. There is nothing to worry about. Please let me know and the district officials too.’’

The Chief Minister even asked the girl whether she knew his name now. At this, the girl replies, "Yes Mama, now I know your name.’’

The ‘Orunodoi’ scheme aims to benefit more than 26 lac poor households in the state with the schematic benefit being enhanced from Rs 830 to Rs 1000 per woman.

The main objectives of the scheme are economic empowerment of women and taking the poor out of BPL in accordance with the commitment to SDG (sustainable development goals).