Even as the flood situation continues to remain grim in many parts of Assam, multiple incidents of flood relief scams have marred the ongoing flood relief distribution in the state.



Keeping in view the prevailing flood condition, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been holding meetings with the District Commissioners, and Special District Officials to find ways to step up relief, motivating relief agencies to redouble their efforts and confabulating with experts on how to prevent recurrence of floods.

Warning DCs and SDOs of red-tapism in flood relief distribution, CM Sarma was infuriated after being informed of a major flood relief scam Barpeta district.



During a meeting, CM Sarma ordered a probe to be conducted by the Additional Chief Secretary to look into the alleged flood relief scam reported in Barpeta district.



The Chief Minister has even directed the DC to identify the contractors involved in the fishing of flood relief work and have them arrested.



CM Sarma has also announced financial assistance of Rs.3800 to all families living in relief camps and also to those who are returning back to their homes. The money would be transferred to the head of the affected family who holds an Aadhaar card.



Along with the one-time financial assistance of Rs.3800, CM Sarma has also announced Rs.4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the people who have lost their lives in the flood.



People whose houses have been washed away or have faced damages in the flood will be provided financial remuneration of Rs.5000 to Rs.95,000 from CM’s relief fund, as announced by CM Sarma.

The Chief Minister has ordered the DC to prepare a list of families affected heavily by the torrential flood and submit the same by 15 July so as the financial assistance reaches the families on time.