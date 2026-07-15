How Assam cut poverty to 14.47 per cent: Himanta points to direct benefit transfer

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 15 said direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes have been the biggest driver of poverty reduction in the state, asserting that the government is now working to bring the multidimensional poverty rate down to a single digit.

Replying to the discussion on the state Budget in the Assembly, Sarma said Assam's multidimensional poverty rate had fallen from 32.67 per cent in 2015 to 14.47 per cent at present.

"Direct cash benefit transfer has played 'the most major role' in poverty alleviation in our state, and we intend to bring down the rate to a single digit," he said.

Describing DBT as the most effective tool to tackle poverty, the chief minister said, "To attack poverty directly, direct cash benefit transfer is the way," adding that poverty reduction through sectors such as agriculture, MSMEs and broader development initiatives would take much longer.

Sarma credited the Centre's support for enabling Assam to undertake large-scale infrastructure and development projects. He said the combined efforts of the Union and state governments had made projects such as the Kaziranga elevated corridor and the proposed underground tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra possible.

The chief minister also criticised previous Congress governments, claiming they could not effectively reduce poverty because many people lacked bank accounts and Aadhaar. Referring to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's remarks on welfare leakages, Sarma said only a small share of benefits had previously reached intended beneficiaries.

According to the chief minister, welfare initiatives, including Orunodoi, Nijut Moina and the free foodgrain distribution scheme have made the largest contribution to reducing poverty in Assam.

Sarma also warned that those obstructing development projects would face strict action, alleging that individuals influenced by Left ideology were attempting to stall infrastructure works.

"To increase the budget size, we need growth. And for it, industrialisation, agriculture and development in such sectors are imperative," he said.

Rejecting the opposition's allegation that the Budget was a "copy-paste" exercise, Sarma said it reflected the BJP-led government's long-term development vision for Assam.

Calling for cooperation from legislators, he urged MLAs to promote entrepreneurship in their constituencies, support the implementation of government projects and mentor young people preparing for competitive examinations to help build a self-reliant state.