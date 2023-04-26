The world observed ‘World Books Day’ on April 23 with Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma hoping into the world of letters, deeply locked in a book while heading to the airport and inside his onward flight. The internet is now abuzz with yet another pair of photos of two Assam ministers, deeply engrossed in reading a book while travelling in the train.

The photos of Assam ministers Ashok Singhal and Ranjeet Kumar Dass have now gone viral and for reasons that indicates an unannounced competition to ape CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Netizens were amused to see both the ministers deeply preoccupied with their respective books while enjoying their train ride. While if for Ashok Singhal it was a ‘Suhana Safar’, for Ranjeet Dass, a book on Rabindranath Tagore’s life made his journey more worthy.

The post shared by minister Ashok Singhal read, “Suhana Hai Safar! It has been quite a while since I last boarded a train! Having some amazing experience on board the Lachit Express while traveling to Jonai for a two-day tour of Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts”, while a post shared by minister Ranjeet Dass read, “I left for Guwahati this afternoon from New Delhi. And utilised my spare time by reading a book highlighting the life and philosophy of Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore Dev. The book contains a lot of information on the quest for the life of the poet, as well as a collection of short stories and various informative writings. It is an effort to make this journey sweeter and get the knowledge of some things about his philosophy of life. Kudos to Indian Railways!”

Whatsoever, CM Sarma’s proper utilisation of time and reading a book while travelling might have started an unannounced competition of reading a book while travelling, yet, the impact is positive and is quite visible among the lawmakers of the state.

Also read : Which book made Himanta Biswa Sarma so engrossed on 'World Books Day'; photo goes viral