Fuleshwari Dutta, a resident of Dhakuakhana, Assam has dedicated her life to protecting endangered vultures, defying social taboos and enduring significant personal hardships.

The story began in 1989 when a vulture built its nest in Dutta’s backyard. In Assamese tradition, vultures nesting near homes are often viewed as inauspicious, leading many to destroy such trees. Local villagers pressured her to cut down the branch where the bird had settled, but she stood firm, choosing preservation over superstition.

Her decision came at a cost. She faced social ostracization and financial instability. Her husband suffered a severe fall from a tree, leaving him bedridden for an extended period, and during this difficult time, her meager job salary was abruptly discontinued. For 16 years, she worked without pay, sustaining her household by selling vegetables while raising two children.

Despite mounting pressures, she refused to sell even a single tree from her land, ensuring a safe habitat for the vultures. Over the years, her backyard transformed into a thriving vulture sanctuary. Today, it shelters five vulture nests, home to ten White-rumped Vultures—a species critically endangered globally. Additionally, migratory Himalayan Griffon Vultures find refuge in her backyard each year, with recorded numbers reaching 70 last year and 50 this year.

Notably, Dhakuakhana remains the sole region in Lakhimpur district where vultures continue to thrive. All thanks to Dutta’s unwavering commitment, her backyard has become a haven for endangered vultures. While prominent conservationists receive accolades and recognition, individuals like her work silently, ensuring the survival of vital species without expecting acknowledgment. Remarkably, she remains unaware of the significance of her efforts in protecting a species on the brink of extinction—her only belief is that all beings have an equal right to coexist.

Her conservation journey has been supported by local residents such as Biman, Dhruva, and Manas, who assist in rescuing and rehabilitating injured vultures. They ensure that the birds receive necessary medical attention before being released back into the wild.