How Assam's higher education institutes performed in NIRF

Assam’s higher education sector has witnessed a significant moment of pride with three of its premier institutes securing places among the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, released by the Ministry of Education.

IIT Guwahati led the state’s performance, claiming the 11th position among all higher education institutions nationwide. Gauhati University (GU) stood at 52nd among all institutions and 33rd among universities, while NIT Silchar secured the 97th spot among all institutions.

Marking a major milestone, Gauhati University has broken into India’s top 10 state public universities, securing the 9th position, a leap from last year's 13th position. This achievement was hailed by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, who described it as “a momentous institutional leap” and attributed the success to the “herculean contribution” of faculty, staff, and students.

“The recognition boosts our confidence in contributing to a vibrant knowledge society, a future-ready economy, and the vision of Viksit Assam and Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Nani Gopal Mahanta said.

Gauhati University’s latest triumph comes close on the heels of its international recognition in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Ranking, where it was placed in the 351–400 category globally and 48th in India.

Assam University, Silchar, also featured in the NIRF 2025 list, securing the 97th position among universities.

Congratulating Gauhati University on its impressive leap, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said the recognition reflects the growing academic strength of the state.

Prof Utpal Sarma, Registrar of Gauhati University, extended his appreciation to the teachers and students, noting that their “relentless dedication, innovative thinking, and collaborative spirit” played a defining role in the achievement.

The 10th edition of the NIRF India Rankings covered 17 categories and subject domains, including a new dimension measuring performance on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with emphasis on environmentally sustainable practices.

At the national level, Jadavpur University (Kolkata) topped the state public university rankings, followed by Anna University (Chennai) and Panjab University (Chandigarh). Gauhati University’s 9th position placed it ahead of Bharathiar University (Coimbatore) but just behind University of Kashmir (Srinagar).

The NIRF framework evaluates institutions on teaching and learning resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception—making it India’s most credible benchmark of higher education quality.