Assam’s traditional craftsmanship has found a place on the big screen, with locally sourced Sarpat cane, jute and wood used to create armour for the recently released film Ramayana.

Costume designer Ajay Kumar, who worked on the film, has shared details of the creation on Instagram, revealing that he travelled to Assam with his team to oversee the execution of the design.

The armour, made using Sarpat cane as its base, features jute embellishments and carefully incorporated wooden elements. Kumar said the process was particularly challenging and required considerable time, precision and patience.

"This armour is not just a design; it is a piece of my vision, my persistence and an immense amount of hard work," he wrote.

Kumar said he personally conceptualised and designed the piece, remaining involved throughout its execution. He also acknowledged the contribution of his team, describing them as his "backbone" and the people who made the project possible despite the challenges.

Assam has a long tradition of cane and bamboo craftsmanship, with these natural materials widely used by local artisans to make furniture, household articles, baskets, mats and decorative products. The state's craft traditions rely on skills passed down through generations, with artisans known for their intricate weaving and material-working techniques.

The use of Sarpat cane and other indigenous materials in the film brings this traditional craftsmanship into a contemporary cinematic setting.

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was released in theatres on November 5. It features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Reflecting on the effort behind the creation, Kumar said some designs deserved recognition not just for their appearance but also for the people and hard work involved in making them.

"Some creations deserve to be remembered not just for how they look, but for the story and the people behind them," he wrote.