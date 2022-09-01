An argument over a boiled egg at an Anganwadi Centre turned the spot into a big fighting zone after the parents of a child studying at the Centre, requested a boiled egg in the name of their ward.

The incident reported from Assam's Kaljar village of Howly, under the Barpeta district, has been laughed off by a section of the society, but on the other hand, it also reflects the perpetual hunger and poverty that exists in the society, which does not make the poor people ashamed of their actions even if they beg for food on behalf of their children.

Whatsoever, the incident has invited mixed reactions, as after a verbal argument that broke out over a boiled egg, it later took the shape of a big fisticuff.

As per reports, the boiled eggs were distributed among the children at the 2nd Anganwadi centre in Kaljhar village of Howly. Hafizur Khan and his wife San Bhanu Khatun, guardian of an Anganwadi student, reached the centre and asked for a boiled egg.

The two created a heated situation at the Anganwadi centre after they were told that they would not be given the boiled egg in the name of any child who was not present at the centre.

The couple thrashed the Anganwadi worker, Shahtan Ahmed out of the Anganwadi centre, and physically assaulted him.

The incident took place at around 11.30 am. After the incident, the aggrieved worker broke down in tears over the matter.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, Shantan Ahmed said, “I was distributing the boiled eggs among the students, and then the guardian of one student arrives in the school asking for the eggs for their child who was not present in the school. When I denied to give them they beat me and used abusive words.”

Meanwhile, authorities have taken cognizance of the incident and are looking into the matter.

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