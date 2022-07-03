Days after Cotton University General Secretary Abhishek Mahanta triggered protests by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a Cotton University hostel turned into a battleground. Rajnikant Kanta Bordoloi (RKB) hostel boarders reportedly stormed the Swahid Muzammil Haque (SMH) hostel on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, injuring 3 students.

Meanwhile, cases have been filed at the Panbazar police station against 13 accused. According to student leader Niyor Deka, who stays in the SMH hostel, tensions between the two hostels were initially triggered over social media posts.

Talking to this publication, Deka, who is the President of the student union, said that a hosteller accused him of having “political connections.”

“However, I clarified that I am not affiliated to any political or non-political unit via a story on WhatsApp. Another boy from our hostel also defended me by accusing the other hostel of deflecting as they themselves are under pressure from political parties,” he said.

Later that night, RKB hostellers stormed the SMH hostel around 2 am in morning. Bharat Sahariah, a 6th-semester student who bore the brunt of the attack, says the RKB hostellers turned up with sticks, beer bottles, and bricks.

“I was woken up in the dead of the night by loud noises. However, as soon as I woke up, I was hit by a brick and immediately lost consciousness.”

He was later rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he received 16 stitches.

“I have not been able to sleep since yesterday. Although a CT scan report has come out normal, there is a huge swelling on my head. I am bewildered as I was not involved in anything.”

Meanwhile, Niyor Deka has claimed that two-differently abled students -- Pradyumna bora and Rinkumoni Das – were also injured during the altercation.

“Hurting differently-abled students is an especially heinous crime and we will not rest until the perpetrators are punished.”

Meanwhile, the University has set up a Disciplinary Committee to probe the incident and file a report within 10 days.

It needs mention here that tensions in Cotton remain high after the general secretary of Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU), Abhishek Mahanta formally joined the BJP, triggering a slew of protests.

Ironically, Mahanta was elected as the GS from Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS), the student wing of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS).