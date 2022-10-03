The entire state of Assam along with the rest of the world witnessed a spectacular cricket T20 match between India Vs South Africa on October 2 at the Barsapara Cricket stadium.

However, amid the high-voltage match, the appearance of a snake that too on the ground while the match was in progress made thousands of cricket fans amused, following which social media came to a buzz with various memes and comments.

Ending all the speculations of the snake's entry, Assam Cricket Association's (ACA) secretary, Devajit Saikia when asked regarding the snake’s invasion said, "For many years, there was no entertainment and that it was a source of it - to yesterday’s match (India Vs South Africa T20)".

"While surfing the internet, I have come across 3-4 similar incidents around the world wherein a snake has appeared on the cricket ground," he added.

Further the secretary stated that prior to the Barsapara Cricket stadium where it currently has been built, it was a swampy deep area.

Devajit Saikia also recommended an article written by Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita a couple of years ago- "Converting a dumping ground to an international stadium" which stated that earlier the area was a snake habitat.

However, Saikia said that although he has been visiting the stadium from 2016 onwards this is the first incident wherein a snake was spotted.

"May be because from the last couple of years as no activities were going on the ground it is no big deal for a snake to appear in such a big stadium and the incident should not be blown out of proportion", he added.

Speaking about the success of the match the secretary thanked the curating staff at the Barsapara Cricket stadium as each and every player was happy with the ground as well as the pitch.

Notably, the second Twenty20 International between India and South Africa was strangely interrupted by a snake earlier on October 2 in Guwahati.

The ground crew hurried over with the required tools and quickly took the reptile out. The ground crew's readiness demonstrated that they were aware that a situation like this may occur.