The recent second wave of floods destroyed about 40 percent of Assam’s land, submerging 91,349.26 hectares of crops and rendering many homeless, who now await the government’s flood-rehabilitation aid.

Keeping alive their traditions amidst the calamity, the people of Golaghat are engaged in the Na-Bhui festival where women are working cooperatively to plant saplings in a flooded paddy field despite the scorching summer heat and hope in their hearts.

Dhansiri sub-division region was once popular for paddy cultivation. But now places like Gelabil, Hejari, Naojan, Janata Pothaar, Sewaguri, Sungajan, and Uriamghaat are facing a draught-like situation.

The rain deficit has caused a draught-like situation in Golaghat even after torrential rains hit the state, causing widespread destruction.

Farmers of the Merapani and Dhansiri sub-divisions of the Golaghat District are worried as they are not able to plough their land due to the rainfall crisis.

It is worth noting that the Assam government declared Dhanshiri subdivision a drought-affected area last year.

There are 32 districts in the state that are affected by floods. However, even during the heavy monsoon season, the fields in the Merapani and Dhansiri sub-divisions of the Golaghat district remain dry due to a lack of appropriate rainfall.